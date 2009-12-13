Tomlinson runs NFL record for consecutive 10-TD seasons to nine

ARLINGTON, Texas -- San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson has extended his NFL record of consecutive 10-touchdown seasons to nine.
Tomlinson scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter of the Chargers' game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was his 10th rushing TD of the season. It also was Tomlinson's 136th career rushing TD, all since 2001.
The 136 rushing TDs matched former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith's record for the most in a decade. Smith had 136 of his 164 career touchdowns from 1990 to 1999.
Tomlinson, who went to nearby TCU, played just his second NFL game in Dallas. His other came in the second game of his NFL career in 2001, when Smith was still playing for the Cowboys.
