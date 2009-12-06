Tomlinson becomes fastest in NFL history to 150 career TDs

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND -- San Diego running back LaDainian Tomlinson became the fastest player to score 150 career touchdowns with a 4-yard run in the third quarter of a 30-23 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Tomlinson reached 150 in his 137th game, surpassing Emmitt Smith, who did it in 160 games.

Earlier in the game, Tomlinson passed Marshall Faulk for ninth place on the NFL's career rushing list when he took an inside handoff and ran for 3 yards, giving him 12,282 yards, three more than Faulk (12,279).

Tomlinson entered the game needing 56 yards to pass BrownsHall of Fame running back Jim Brown (12,312) for eighth place on the list.

