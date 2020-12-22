Steelers HC Mike Tomlin plans 'to talk to' JuJu Smith-Schuster about midfield TikTok dancing pregame

Everything is fun and games when you're winning, but when you're mired in a three-game skid like the Steelers, it might be time to cut out the nonsense.

Yes, we're talking about JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿'s pregame ritual of doing TikTok dances on the opposing team's midfield logo. Mike Tomlin was asked about the dances on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Smith-Schuster danced on Cincinnati's logo, then caught three passes for 15 yards and lost a crucial fumble that the Bengals eventually turned into points.

"I am aware of it and I do plan to talk to JuJu," Tomlin said. "But we're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. But it's about respect and so we'll have a conversation.

"But I understand it's about the quality of play inside the white lines. I'm not seeking comfort or looking for excuses based on our recent performances on things that occur in pregame or things of that nature that are social media related."

Tomlin is seeking answers for why his team has suddenly encountered rough waters after cruising to an 11-0 start, winning games in a variety of ways. One big issue is the play of Ben Roethlisberger﻿, who has gone from consistently posting a passer rating north of 100 to failing to break 66 in the last two weeks. Pittsburgh's offense has suffered, devolving from an explosive unit to one that struggles mightily to move the ball, especially in key situations.