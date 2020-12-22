NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2020 season

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Editor's note: Below are the following playoff scenarios for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-4) (at New York Jets (1-13), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)​

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

1. CLE win + BAL loss or tie OR

2. CLE win + MIA loss or tie OR

3. CLE win + IND loss OR

4. CLE tie + BAL loss OR

5. CLE tie + MIA loss

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-4) (at Pittsburgh (11-3), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

1. IND win + BAL loss or tie OR

2. IND win + MIA loss or tie OR

3. IND tie + BAL loss OR

4. IND tie + MIA loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (13-1) (vs. Atlanta (4-10), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Kansas City clinches the first-round bye with:

1. KC win or tie OR

2. PIT loss or tie OR

3. BUF loss or tie OR

4. KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over PIT or BUF AND clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the other club

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-3) (vs. Indianapolis (10-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

1. PIT win OR

2. CLE loss OR

3. PIT tie + CLE tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-4) (at Green Bay (11-3), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

1. TEN win + IND loss​

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

1. TEN win OR

2. MIA loss OR

3. BAL loss OR

4. TEN tie + BAL tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-6) (vs. San Francisco (5-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, Amazon)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win + CHI loss or tie OR

2. ARI tie + CHI loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (11-3) (vs. Tennessee (10-4), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:​

1. GB win + SEA loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + NO loss or tie + SEA loss or tie, as long as both NO and SEA don't tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-5) (at Seattle (10-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

1. LAR win or tie OR

2. CHI loss or tie OR

3. ARI win or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-4) (vs. Minnesota (6-8), Friday, 4:30 PM ET, FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1. NO win OR

2. TB loss OR

3. NO tie + TB tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-4) (vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:

1. SEA win

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-5) (at Detroit (5-9), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFLN)​

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. TB win or tie OR

2. CHI loss or tie

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-8) (vs. Carolina (4-10), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

1. WAS win + NYG loss or tie OR

2. WAS tie + NYG loss + PHI-DAL tie

Related Content

news

Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

The Lions have closed their facility after a player and non-player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New York Jets partnering with four organizations as next step in social justice initiative

The New York Jets are taking the next step in their social justice initiative by providing financial support and other resources to four organizations. Judy Battista details the work it took to get to this point and what these partnerships can accomplish.
news

Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks

The Jaguars have the No. 1 draft pick after the Jets beat the Rams. But coach Doug Marrone isn't concerned about that and is focused on winning.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW