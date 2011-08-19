Tomlin not concerned over knee injuries to OTs Scott, Gilbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a recent history of losing offensive linemen to injuries, but might have avoided the latest wave of the injury bug.
Starting left tackle Jonathan Scott and his backup, rookie Marcus Gilbert, suffered hyperextended knees in Thursday's preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles but will "probably be OK," coach Mike Tomlin said during his postgame news conference.
Tomlin said both players were scheduled to undergo MRI exams on Friday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Scott was injured during the team's first series and Gilbert left later during the first quarter, and neither returned to the game.
Scott, who played in all 16 games last season with nine starts, was re-signed during the offseason after the Steelers released veteran Max Starks in a salary cap move. Gilbert was the team's second-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Tomlin said newly signed receiver Jerricho Cotchery was also pulled from the game with a tight hamstring "before it became a major issue." Cotchery had two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in his Steelers debut.