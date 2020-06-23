Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 12:29 PM

Tomlin: Medical experts comfortable with Big Ben's rehab

Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It was almost four months ago exactly that Ben Roethlisberger began throwing a football again. More videos have surfaced since then of Big Ben doing what he does best. Just don't ask coach Mike Tomlin for a current assessment on his starting quarterback.

The Steelers coach said it would be hearsay since he has not personally witnessed any of the rehab workouts.

For what it's worth, Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Roethlisberger himself is "pleased" with how he's progressing, and "the medical experts are comfortable with where he is in the rehabilitation process and his trajectory for the 2020 season."

Big Ben, of course, is coming off a season-ending injury to his right elbow that cost him 14 games last year. For all the punishment he's endured, it marked the first time in his 16-year career that he didn't play in at least 11 games. The Steelers' offense scuffled in his absence, prompting Tomlin to reiterate earlier this offseason that Roethlisberger remains firmly ahead of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges on the depth chart.

How the 38-year-old gunslinger responds to the biggest injury of his career will go a long way in determining whether Pittsburgh can end a two-year playoff drought.

Related Content

TAMPA, FL - MAY 11, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is photographed in uniform for the first time as a member of the Bucs. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Tom Brady, Bucs players hold workout despite NFLPA warning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and about a dozen of his teammates held a workout Tuesday, days after the NFLPA warned players to halt private sessions.
Dobbins lands in a great spot for his future fantasy value, as the Ravens led the NFL in rushing percentage and should continue in that mold under OC Greg Roman. The issue is his short-term value, as the team is loaded at running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all in the mix. So while Dobbins will no doubt see some of the workload, he isn't likely to see enough to make a major impact in 2020.
news

Ravens OC: Involving Dobbins in loaded backfield a 'good' problem

The Ravens stacked strength on strength with the selection of RB J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 draft. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about finding a way to utilize all the backfield weapons at his disposal. 
Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter
news

Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford, who took over after William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014, stepped down as the principal owner of the team. Sheila Ford Hamp will succeed her mother as the club's principal owner and chairman.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will feature a number of new players on offense in this year, and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell wants Jared Goff to put his stamp on the unit.
Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'
news

Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'

Last season, the New York Jets' offense ranked near the bottom of the league. Can newly acquired wideout Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims help quarterback Sam Darnold turn things around?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag tender with Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag tender on Monday and is locked in for the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. 
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

The Ravens escaped last season with few big injuries other than center Matt Skura, but coach John Harbaugh was brimming with excitement on his quick recovery.
John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss
news

John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss

Ravens coach respectfully disagrees with his MVP quarterback on Baltimore's playoff loss: "We just didn't play well."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters a meeting during the NFL Spring Meeting at the Whitley Hotel Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Atlanta. (Paul Abell/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL reopens New York office, commissioner among returners

As New York begins reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL employees are returning to the league office at 345 Park Avenue.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Jets' Jamal Adams shouts out he's 'trying' to get traded to Cowboys

New York safety has requested a trade and told a fan he's "trying" to get to Dallas. 
Twin brothers New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) look on during an NFL football game against the against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Patriots' McCourty twins cautious about NFL players returning

Like many, Devin and Jason McCourty are trying to figure out what a return to work for players will look like in an uncertain 2020.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL