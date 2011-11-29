Tomlin confident Steelers' Polamalu, Woodley will play

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is confident Troy Polamalu will be cleared from a head injury to face the Cincinnati Bengals this week.
Tomlin told reporters "all things are positive" regarding Polamalu during his Tuesday news conference after the four-time All-Pro safety suffered another head injury in a 13-9 win in Kansas City.
Polamalu hadn't experienced any concussion-like symptoms since the team returned, according to Tomlin, who said the Steelers would continue to err on the side of caution after Polamalu's second head injury of the season. Tomlin said Polamalu would undergo a battery of tests before he can participate.
"We're comfortable at this juncture that that will happen," Tomlin added.
Polamalu left during the first series against the Chiefs with an injury the team classified as a "blow to the head," but the team was careful not to term it a concussion. Tomlin said Polamalu was lobbying to go back into the game soon after he left the field Sunday.
"Obviously, we're sensitive to his concussion history," Tomlin said, "and we're always going to exercise the necessary precaution when dealing with it."
Polamalu has sustained at least seven concussions throughout his high school, collegiate and pro career. He left an Oct. 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with what the team later called a "very mild" concussion, but he played the following week against the Arizona Cardinals after passing tests.
Tomlin was also optimistic about the return of linebacker LaMarr Woodley, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, saying he was "moving toward game-readiness." Tomlin said the practice availability of center Maurkice Pouncey, who left against the Chiefs with a stomach virus, might be affected because the Pro Bowl selection has lost a "significant" amount of weight. Veteran inside linebacker Larry Foote (hamstring) could also be limited this week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.