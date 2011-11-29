Tomlin confident Steelers' Polamalu, Woodley will play

Tomlin was also optimistic about the return of linebacker LaMarr Woodley, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, saying he was "moving toward game-readiness." Tomlin said the practice availability of center Maurkice Pouncey, who left against the Chiefs with a stomach virus, might be affected because the Pro Bowl selection has lost a "significant" amount of weight. Veteran inside linebacker Larry Foote (hamstring) could also be limited this week.