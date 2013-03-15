Tom Zbikowski released by Indianapolis Colts

Safety Tom Zbikowski was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, the team announced. He was due a base salary of $1.5 million in 2013 and $2.025 million in 2014, according to The Indianapolis Star's Mike Chappell.
Zbikowski, who started 11 games in his only year with the Colts, had 38 tackles, one sack and one interception. He became expendable with the signing of LaRon Landry. The odd part is that coach Chuck Pagano said they felt good about the position during his news conference just hours before the move was announced.
"I mean right now with Antoine (Bethea) and Tommy (Zbikowski) and Joe (Lefeged) and adding LaRon (Landry) in the mix, it would make no sense to go any further at this point," Pagano said when asked about free-agent safety Ed Reed. "So we feel really good about where we're at."