Tom Savage driven by lost opportunity in battle to be Texans QB

Then, on the verge of an improbable postseason start, Savage saw it all unravel on New Year's Day in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans. After taking a blow to the head on a second-quarter quarterback sneak, Savage was evaluated for a possible concussion and cleared to return. However, after re-entering the game for a half-ending kneel-down, Savage was reevaluated in the Texans' locker room and placed in the concussion protocol, a diagnosis that would essentially end his dream of starting a playoff game.