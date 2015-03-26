Tom Coughlin takes on Siri in high-stakes showdown

Like many sexagenarians, Tom Coughlin struggles with the smart phone age. We imagine the 68-year-old Giants coach would be just fine if he were still on a flip phone, or even better, not tied to a phone at all.
This week at the NFL Annual Meeting, Coughlin relayed the story of a recent technological showdown in his automobile. A challenger more daunting than the 18-0 Patriots.
Coughlin vs. Siri.
"Two weeks ago, I'm trying to get to a roller hockey game my grandson is playing," Coughlin said, according to the New York Daily News. "Marc Ross (the Giants VP of player evaluation) has showed me how to talk to this phone. I don't trust the lady on GPS. They don't send you the right way. I hit the button, I go like this, 'Park Ridge, New Jersey.' She comes back on, she's giving me directions."
(We'd like you to imagine Tom Coughlin's face buried in his iPhone as he races northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Danger is everywhere.)
"Now I figure out where I am. I hit the thing and say, 'Thank you very much, I know exactly where I am now.' She comes back and says, 'You don't have to thank me.' I swear to God, that's what she said. Then I couldn't get her to shut up."
"Take a right here," Siri continued, the navigation operation still running on his phone. "I know where I am. I'm a block away from my house," Coughlin replied. "She's telling me where to go. I said, 'I know where I'm going.' "
Consider this a reminder to call your grandparents. Seriously, do it now. Thank me later.
