Tom Coughlin says he's stepping down as Giants coach

It will be interesting to see what is next for Coughlin, who is still known for busting into 100-yard wind sprints around the facility. He will turn 70 before kickoff next year but has always maintained the energy and drive of a young assistant. Over 20 years in Jacksonville and in New York, Coughlin won Lombardi trophies but also whipped an expansion franchise into a formidable opponent in the matter of a few short seasons. In his second season, the Jaguars reached the conference championship. In his third and fourth, the team went 11-5. In his fifth season, the Jaguars went 14-2, losing to the Titans in the conference title game.