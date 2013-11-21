Tom Coughlin's savvy approach keeps New York Giants steady

"It's down the list -- what else can we come up with?" he asked. "Uh-huh. I didn't forget how to do this. Just do the right thing. Daily. That's all I've ever tried to do. I can't tell you I've always been able to do that. I try to be objective. I'm a better communicator than I've probably ever been, in that if I see something I don't like, I talk to them about it, instead of doing something that would harbor resentment. I just don't believe in that anymore. Unless there is evidence that someone is not performing their duty. If I feel there is someone who is not holding up their end of it, I would be upset and then I would talk to them perhaps in a different frame of mind."