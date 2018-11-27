Tom Coughlin on 3-8 Jaguars: Things will be addressed

"Everyone's aware of it. And it's not my philosophy. It's coach [Doug] Marrone's philosophy," he said when asked about the lack of offensive balance. "And that's the important thing. But as you adjust through the course of a season dealing with points for, point against, what the score is, where you're at, so on and so forth, you do get away from yourself sometimes, and sometimes you're forced to. And sometimes you fall into a pattern where it becomes kind of the thing to go, and you get away from it. There's no doubt you have to go back and re-evaluate who you are."