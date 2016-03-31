Tom Coughlin doesn't think he'll be Giants' advisor

Brady and Coughlin are alike in that they're constantly trying to fight off the reality of time. At 69, Coughlin realizes his age but feels like he is young for the profession. He felt like he got into NFL head coaching late and wants the chance to run another team. There is little doubt that he would have remained on board in New York under different circumstances. There is little doubt the Giants expected him to go quietly, even if they parted ways five years from now.