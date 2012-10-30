Tom Coughlin confronting N.Y. Giants' red-zone issues

Good luck poking holes in the New York Giants these days. They're 6-2 and running away with the NFC East.

Coach Tom Coughlin, however, wasn't hired to put his feet up on the desk. Despite a 29-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, he isn't pleased with the Giants' problems in the red zone.

"We've addressed it forever," Coughlin told Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News. "We work it the same way, every week. We study, we work hard, we think we have a nice play and we think we can run with things."

Four Giants drives stalled inside the Cowboys' 20-yard line or close to it.

Coughlin was particularly tweaked about a lost opportunity in the fourth quarter. Leading 26-24, the Giants had a first-and-10 at the Cowboys' 33. One penalty and three short plays later, kicker Lawrence Tynes booted his fourth field goal of the night. A touchdown would have iced the game.

"We thought we were in really good shape there," Coughlin said. "... We were 20 percent on third down. That's not good. ... We'll study it, we'll work at it, and we'll pay the price. We'll do what we have to do. We need to make some plays in that situation. It's not like there's any situation in football that doesn't get addressed here on a weekly basis. Believe me, it gets addressed every week."

That seems assured in New York. Coughlin hasn't become the best coach in the NFC through a passive approach to game planning.

