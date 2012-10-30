Tom Coughlin confronting N.Y. Giants' red-zone issues

"We thought we were in really good shape there," Coughlin said. "... We were 20 percent on third down. That's not good. ... We'll study it, we'll work at it, and we'll pay the price. We'll do what we have to do. We need to make some plays in that situation. It's not like there's any situation in football that doesn't get addressed here on a weekly basis. Believe me, it gets addressed every week."