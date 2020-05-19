Tom Brady works out with Bucs teammates at Tampa prep school

Tom Brady is getting his reps in, and on Tuesday, photographic evidence emerged of how he looks in his new gear.

Brady and a handful of teammates took the field at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School, according to photos and a report published by the Tampa Bay Times. In the photos, Brady can be seen wearing shoulder pads and a bright orange Nike practice jersey that looks very much like the one he'll wear in Buccaneers practice, though this one was missing his No. 12. He was also wearing his new Buccaneers helmet, while his teammates were still sporting their helmets from last season.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was there to snap the ball to Brady and his teammates, who met for the workout at 7 a.m., according to the Times. Photos appeared to show quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin also participating, among others.