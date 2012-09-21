Tom Brady vs. Ed Reed headlines six key matchups in Week 3

This should be an outstanding matchup between two very gifted players with unique personalities. Marshall has just about all of the tools you could ever want in a No. 1 receiver. He's big, physical, dynamic and productive. Unfortunately, the one area where he still needs to improve is his consistency catching the football. That issue arose last week, as he struggled in the Chicago Bears' loss to the Packers. Marshall dropped an easy touchdown and made very little impact in the game with two catches for 24 yards.