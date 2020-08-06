Around the NFL

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 02:51 PM

Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady is roughly a week into his first training camp spent outside of New England, and he's come to realize the faceless force pursuing him is on his side -- at least for now.

Father Time spares no one, but in August, it's helping Brady get acclimated to his new environment. Such a process includes understanding a new offense down to the minutiae -- the terminology, the timing and the faces of those involved -- which Brady hasn't truly had to do in 19 years. And at 43 years old, it also involves plenty of physical maintenance to ensure Brady can still perform at a high level.

As Brady said during his Thursday press conference, "I'm glad we're not playing a game this Sunday. I'm glad we have time to prepare."

Oh, and he's attempting to do this amid an ongoing pandemic.

"I have to work at it pretty hard physically still, I put a lot of time and energy into making sure I'm feeling good, in order to perform at my best," Brady said. "But mentally, I think that's been the thing that obviously has its challenges. I think you couple that with the coronavirus situation and it became even more difficult, so I think conversations we probably would have had in April, we're having now and I think that part is a bit challenging too so the only thing you do is adjust to the situation, adapt the best way you can.

"Put as much time and energy now as we can into it, and I think the reality is the clock is ticking on everybody and we're going to have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to one another and embrace the challenge and see it as an opportunity to see what we can become."

The clock has afforded Brady a little over a month to cram before the big exam arrives in Week 1 in New Orleans. He's hard at work, of course, because he's well aware of his football mortality. Arriving in a new city as the face of a franchise north of 40 brings its own set of expectations, too, and these include talks of a Super Bowl run. It's not as if Brady is simply fading into the sunset on the same team with which he began his career.

His quest to prove he can still hack it, and do it outside of the reign of Bill Belichick, is underway. Five weeks from now, we'll see whether he's studied enough to pass the first test.

Other points of note from Brady's Thursday presser:

  • Brady acknowledged a lack of opportunity to get full-speed reps in with teammates under coaching staff supervision, and said he's "anxious to get that started so I can start learning in a more typical way. It certainly, like I said, has its challenges." He added that his teammates are "working hard to get to know one another" but pointed out a lack of on-field work has limited their progress.
  • Those waiting for discussion of the TB12 method got a little sample of it when Brady referred to his focus on pliability and hydration, but also in connection to staying healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everyone's learning every single day a little bit more," Brady said of COVID-19. "I think you just take these things one day at a time. I think we've all learned a lot over the last five or six months. I've always felt like taking care of my body was really important. Not just for football -- because it has been my job -- but my quality of life in the future.

"I'm under the belief that you either believe what you put into your body has an effect, or what you believe doesn't have an effect. I think for me, in my experience, the better I've treated my body, the better I've eaten, the more hydrated I am, the better treatments I get, the more sophisticated my workouts have been, the better my body's performed. For me it's been, when something works, you do more of it. When you do more of it, you see better results."

  • Brady has taken time prior to camp to try to convene with his teammates and has a bit of an understanding, but knows a deeper understanding will only come with more structured practices.

"The guys worked really hard and it's been fun getting to know the receiver position," he said. "Obviously, none of the guys I've played with -- Gronk's the only guy I've played with, so I know what he can do. It's really up to everybody to go out there and earn their role. I've always believed that you get out of it what you put into it. A lot of guys are working really hard and have been working hard because this is their career and they want to do a great job.

... "Regardless of who the quarterback was it's important for all of these guys. Football matters to Mike [Evans] and to Chris [Godwin]. I've loved being around those two guys who are not only great players, but great leaders. Cam [Brate] and O.J. [Howard] who have been here have been really great along with the other tight ends in the group. Dare [Ogunbowale], RoJo (Ronald Jones II), I met 'Shady' (LeSean McCoy) the other day on the practice field -- it's a good, hard-working group. Really smart players, and again, it's going to be up to all of us to come together and to see how we can make it all work."

  • Brady is far from the New England coast and likely still getting used to wearing pewter and red instead of blue, silver and red, which is all part of his acclimation process. He said it's starting to feel more natural with time.

"I didn't even know where the quarterbacks' room was or [where] the full team meeting room was," Brady said. "You get in here and your brain is trying to figure out a lot of different things. Every day that goes by it's getting a little bit better."

Related Content

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for yardage during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday October 6, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jaguars 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Christian McCaffrey: I'd draft myself No. 1 overall in fantasy

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has some advice for those playing fantasy football: Take the dual-threat dynamo first.  
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
news

Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opting out

Another potential starter on the Jaguars defense has opted out. Jacksonville announced Thursday cornerback Rashaan Melvin is voluntarily opting out of the 2020 season. The move comes just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans
news

David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans

Texans running back David Johnson is confident about the backfield tandem he will create with Houston teammate Duke Johnson.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

The 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys linebacker missed seven games last season due to a neck injury but says he's fully recovered from January surgery. 
Seahawks interested in Griffen, Matthews, move on from Clowney
news

Seahawks interested in Griffen, Matthews, move on from Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney's return to Seattle doesn't seem likely at this point, but Pete Carroll might turn to a familiar face or two to fill the Seahawks' void up front. Seattle has interest in veteran LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen, Michael Silver reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) goes through drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Latrobe, Pa.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Tomlin: Roethlisberger still has 'Ben-like velocity' after elbow repair

Mike Tomlin knows as well as anyone how resilient Ben Roethlisberger is. But it was comforting nonetheless to observe the Steelers QB performing on a practice field after losing a season to injury and an offseason to the pandemic. Big Ben, Tomlin assured, can still rip it.
Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener
news

Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener

With the Texans set to kick off the season against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on opening night, OC Tim Kelly's first regular-season game calling plays will be in prime time. 
Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 
news

Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 

Brandon Scherff has yet to get a long-term contract from the Washington Football Team, but the three-time Pro Bowl guard hopes to remain in D.C. for his entire career.
Mostert knew he'd remain with 49ers despite trade request
news

Mostert knew he'd remain with 49ers despite trade request

Raheem Mostert requested a trade over the offseason, but after ironing things out in regards to his current contract, the 49ers running back reflected on how things materialized. 
Patriots LG Joe Thuney willing to play RT in Cannon's absence
news

Patriots LG Joe Thuney willing to play RT in Cannon's absence

In wake of Marcus Cannon's decision to opt out of the 2020 season, Patriots guard Joe Thuney expressed his interest in taking over the right tackle spot. 
Aaron Donald excited to put 'own swag' in Brandon Staley's defense
news

Aaron Donald excited to put 'own swag' in Brandon Staley's defense

Set to play under his third defensive coordinator, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald admits to some growing pains, but is getting a feel for how he can "put my own swag" into it. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL