Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

Other points of note from Brady's Thursday presser:

Brady acknowledged a lack of opportunity to get full-speed reps in with teammates under coaching staff supervision, and said he's "anxious to get that started so I can start learning in a more typical way. It certainly, like I said, has its challenges." He added that his teammates are "working hard to get to know one another" but pointed out a lack of on-field work has limited their progress.

Those waiting for discussion of the TB12 method got a little sample of it when Brady referred to his focus on pliability and hydration, but also in connection to staying healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everyone's learning every single day a little bit more," Brady said of COVID-19. "I think you just take these things one day at a time. I think we've all learned a lot over the last five or six months. I've always felt like taking care of my body was really important. Not just for football -- because it has been my job -- but my quality of life in the future.

"I'm under the belief that you either believe what you put into your body has an effect, or what you believe doesn't have an effect. I think for me, in my experience, the better I've treated my body, the better I've eaten, the more hydrated I am, the better treatments I get, the more sophisticated my workouts have been, the better my body's performed. For me it's been, when something works, you do more of it. When you do more of it, you see better results."

Brady has taken time prior to camp to try to convene with his teammates and has a bit of an understanding, but knows a deeper understanding will only come with more structured practices.

"The guys worked really hard and it's been fun getting to know the receiver position," he said. "Obviously, none of the guys I've played with -- Gronk's the only guy I've played with, so I know what he can do. It's really up to everybody to go out there and earn their role. I've always believed that you get out of it what you put into it. A lot of guys are working really hard and have been working hard because this is their career and they want to do a great job.

... "Regardless of who the quarterback was it's important for all of these guys. Football matters to Mike [Evans] and to Chris [Godwin]. I've loved being around those two guys who are not only great players, but great leaders. Cam [Brate] and O.J. [Howard] who have been here have been really great along with the other tight ends in the group. Dare [Ogunbowale], RoJo (Ronald Jones II), I met 'Shady' (LeSean McCoy) the other day on the practice field -- it's a good, hard-working group. Really smart players, and again, it's going to be up to all of us to come together and to see how we can make it all work."

Brady is far from the New England coast and likely still getting used to wearing pewter and red instead of blue, silver and red, which is all part of his acclimation process. He said it's starting to feel more natural with time.