Tom Brady takes backseat to Patriots' running game, defense

In a normal Patriots campaign -- that is, one in which the spread-out passing game is dominant -- Brady would have rebounded with an anger-fueled shredding of his next opponent. That did not happen Sunday, simply because New England might not be capable of mounting that sort of attack now. Brady did not even hit the 200-yard mark, remarkably the fourth time that has happened this season, after posting just one sub-200-yard passing game in the past two seasons combined. That is a testament to how his targets have been systematically ripped away -- his top five receivers last season are not on the field now, and four are not even on the team -- and how the Patriots have had to shape-shift, week to week, to remain competitive.