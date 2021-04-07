Around the NFL

Tom Brady still motivated by doubters even after seven Super Bowl titles

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 09:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Tom Brady﻿ remains the greatest self-motivator in the history of sports.

Even when nary a person alive can legitimately scoff at the seven-time Super Bowl champ, TB12 still finds a way to keep that chip on his shoulder fresh.

Joining Good Morning America recently, Brady told Michael Strahan that he was motivated last season by people who believed he couldn't win in a new city.

"I was always kind of motivated by people that say 'you can't do it.' You know, 'you're not good enough, you're not fast enough, not big enough, you're not [a] good enough arm,'" Brady said. "I've had a body of work over a period of time, so you know, you just say, hey [and] quickly you forget.

"I think that's a great part about football. It's not really about what you did last year, it's kind of what you're going to do this year, so for me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way."

Brady's motivational tactics aren't new. Since being drafted 199th overall in the 2000 draft, the G.O.A.T. has always used slights, whether real or perceived, to fuel his maniacal competitiveness.

After 20 years in New England, Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay last season, helping guide the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. The QB said being in new surroundings helped rejuvenate him at 43 years old.

"You know when you're at the Patriots, everyone would always come to me and introduce themselves to me because I was kind of the mainstay," he said. "But I was the new guy for the first time, you know, and that was a really different experience."

Brady also noted the difference in coaching between Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians as part of the equation.

"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way," Brady told Strahan, "and I think when you go to a different place you realize, 'wow -- there's another way that people do things.'"

Related Content

news

Washington, San Francisco looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Dak Prescott back throwing on practice field, expected to return for Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field and throwing, marking a significant step in his road to returning from his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The latest development from Prescott signals optimism from the Cowboys, who see his path leading him to a timely return this summer.
news

Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Two months ago, the Rams traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. GM Les Snead said that deal was with the team's long-term future in mind as well.
news

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020.
news

Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee. The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Eagles' DC. 
news

Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over. The team released the running back Wednesday. Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen's thoughts on franchise tag: 'Eww' 

One of the NFL's premier young talents, Josh Allen isn't fretting about the future. The Bills QB joined "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" and reiterated being patient about a long-term contract.
news

Washington hires Natalia Dorantes as coordinator of football operations, becoming NFL's first Latina to be chief of staff

The team announced Wednesday morning it hired Natalia Dorantes as the team's coordinator of football operations, becoming the NFL's first Latina in chief-of-staff role.
news

Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap: Russell Wilson told me 'he's with us and he's here to stay'

Prior to re-signing with the Seahawks, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap said he spoke with quarterback Russell Wilson, who assured him "he's here to stay."
news

GM Joe Douglas: 'Fair' to say Jets will draft QB at No. 2; might have kept Sam Darnold if picking later

The decision to trade ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ ensured the Jets will draft a QB with the No. 2 pick. GM Joe Douglas did say had New York been drafting later, he was comfortable with keeping Darnold as the starter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW