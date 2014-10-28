Tom Brady, Steve Smith among AFC MVP candidates

Brady got off to a slow start, but he's been brilliant over the past four weeks, connecting on 69.4 percent of his passes with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14:0 and a passer rating of 129.1 during that span. The veteran's burst of efficiency and effectiveness has coincided with an apparent return to full health by Rob Gronkowski and the emergence of Brandon LaFell on the perimeter. Now that Brady has a pair of big-bodied receivers to target down the field, we're beginning to see that transcendent player of old yet again.