Tom Brady's Buccaneers a work-in-progress following season-opening loss to Saints

The reality is that it was crazy to expect the Bucs to not make mistakes in this contest. They're still learning a lot about each other, with Brady being very much a part of that evolutionary process. They understand that it's only Week 1. Said Brady: "We have to learn from it and do a better job. You're not going to beat good teams by making mistakes. I'm going to focus on what I have to do and that's doing a better job."

Brady's struggles seemed more glaring because of the performances other quarterbacks enjoyed around the league on this opening weekend. Patrick Mahomes was being Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Lamar Jackson continued to dazzle in Baltimore, while Seattle's Russell Wilson was tearing it up against Atlanta. Let's not overlook the positive impression that Cam Newton left in New England's win over Miami, when he proved that his dual-threat ability will benefit the Patriots throughout this season.

It's hard to know how much Brady cares about the question of whether he can succeed without Bill Belichick coaching him any longer. It is fair to say Brady has a ton of pride and a serious issue with any type of failure. It's hard to believe he'll go through a second consecutive week with an effort like he just produced. It's just not something that he can tolerate.

This actually feels exactly like what Howard described, a case of the Bucs being served a little humble pie. As much as Arians said Tampa Bay wasn't listening to the noise surrounding Brady's presence with that franchise, it would've been impossible to dismiss it entirely. The Super Bowl is going to be played in the Bucs' home stadium in February. There's no way they haven't dreamed about Brady being under center for that contest.