Cam Newton leads new-look Patriots to quiet victory vs. Fins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It was the kind of weekend in New England that a football fan could relish. Just a hint of cool in the air, the Patriots about to begin a new season at home, a chance to sate some of the curiosity about how Cam Newton will fill Tom Brady's championship-sized shoes.

It felt that way on Saturday, at least, when the mall adjacent to Gillette Stadium was packed with people eating outside and listening to local bands, strolling in their new Newton jerseys, and their old-school Edelman, Moss and -- yes -- Brady jerseys. If you still wanted one of those, they were flapping in the soft breeze, marked 50 percent off at the local sporting goods store.

All good things, like Brady's two decades in New England, come to an end of course, but this weekend was a stark reminder that we are not quite at the end of something terrible. Brady's departure for Tampa Bay, which might once have seemed like the most dramatic loss New England could suffer, happened back in March, a lifetime ago, just as the nation was shutting down. So, in New England this weekend, waves of fans made their way from the mall to the gate that separates a plaza from the stadium, peering in at the empty field. It was as close as they can get to the action for now.

Maybe Brady's absence would have felt like a fresher wound Sunday, during the Patriots' 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins, if fans could have been in the seats to appreciate that there was no more thundering playing of "Public Service Announcement" as Brady sprinted down the sideline toward the end zone. Actually, there was no more thundering music at all.

Like most teams in the early part of the season, the Patriots are not allowed to have fans at their games and with the fans went all the things teams do to keep fans engaged -- the blasting music, the scoreboard exhortations for noise, the New England-specific bleating foghorn.

It made for a surreal scene on Sunday. Route 1, the traffic-clogged artery that feeds into the stadium, was virtually empty. So were the parking lots. The only crowd was the one waiting to get into the nearby Trader Joe's. Julian Edelman was out on the field more than two hours before kickoff, as he always is, but the stadium was otherwise nearly still. The only bustling among stadium workers was from those securing the red tarps that covered rows of premium seats. No cheerleaders, no costumed men with muskets, no swells swarming the sidelines. The cheerleaders and men with muskets were strangely relegated to a bridge that overlooks the field for the game, cheering into the void.