Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

The sale shattered the previous record of $1.32 million for a football card, which happened to be the same exact Brady rookie card sold last month. The nearly million-dollar difference was in the grading of the card. Friday's sale had a card grade of 8.5 out of 10 and an autograph grade of 9 out of 10. Last month's Brady rookie had a card grade of 8 and an perfect autograph grade of 10. The grading was done by Beckett.