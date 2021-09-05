Around the NFL

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

Published: Sep 05, 2021 at 12:48 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, one of the game's biggest names has revealed a prior bout with the virus.

During a recent interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tom Brady shared that he contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship boat parade in February.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback then shared a message of caution regarding the challenges he suspects teams around the league will face in terms of dealing with the virus this season.

"I think it's going to be challenging this year," Brady said. "I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

"It's not like last year, although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we've just got to deal with it."

Bucs coach Bruce Arians announced last week that the entire organization has been vaccinated ahead of their season opener against the Cowboys.

Only Tampa Bay and the Atlanta Falcons have announced 100% vaccination status.

