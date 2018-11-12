Tom Brady responds to Dion Lewis' 'cheap' comment

Around the NFL

Dion Lewis called the New England Patriots"cheap" for not re-signing him this offseason after the Tennessee Titans walloped his former team.

Tom Brady's response to Lewis' claim was one big shrug emoji.

"It's an emotional thing. I think people have different emotional feelings," Brady told WEEI on Monday morning. "Dion had a great career here. It's hard to see great players go and I know it's not the first time it's happened, it has happened to a lot of guys. I am sure when they go to different places they want to beat us, absolutely. I can understand that emotion. We've had guys come from other teams and they have wanted to beat that team. It's just part of the sport.

"I give them credit, they beat us. When you win, you can say a lot of things. That is the reality of winning. We'll just take our lumps and try and learn from them. And come out here and do a lot better job the next six weeks."

Lewis proved last season he can shoulder the load. The Patriots, however, decided the four-year, $20 million contract with $11.5 million guaranteed was too rich for their blood.

After Sunday's 34-10 shellacking of the Patriots, Lewis unleashed some frustration.

"Hell yeah it's personal," Lewis said. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

Brady's been down this road before, with a bevy of former Patriots players littering the NFL. Some have found success, some crashed and burned.

The Patriots will head into their bye week a little bruised, but still in control of the AFC East. Perhaps if the Titans continue to surge down the stretch, they'll meet again in the playoffs, and we'll see who will have the final say this season.

