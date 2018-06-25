Tom Brady repeats as No. 1 player in 'Top 100' rankings

This ranking is the one I consider to be a tad extreme. Wentz was excellent in 2017 and should continue such success as his career continues its path off the ground and into the sky, but No. 3 after two seasons? And especially after Wentz didn't get to finish that season due to a knee injury? This makes more sense in the teens, but not in the top five, and not ahead of Rodgers. Nonetheless, Wentz proved to everyone why the Eagles were correct in moving up to grab him with the second-overall pick in the 2016 draft. His 33:7 TD-to-INT ratio stands as enough to convince most, but his game-by-game performances make an even stronger case. Should he return healthy, this guy will be a joy to watch for the next decade.