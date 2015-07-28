Tom Brady remains top-10 fantasy QB despite ban

Nonetheless, Brady remains among my top 10 fantasy quarterbacks and stays among my top 100 fantasy players for 2015. I can even argue a scenario where Brady's suspension could be part of a draft strategy that could help you win your league's title. With his chances of falling out of the first 10 rounds now likely, I'd focus on bolstering the running back and wide receiver positions and then grabbing Brady late. When you consider the depth at quarterback, well, playing the matchups for the first five weeks isn't what I would call an undesirable situation.