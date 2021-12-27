Tom Brady, Pantone team up to create custom 'Brady Blue' color for QB's clothing brand

Tom Brady is known the world over for giving countless opponents the blues. Now, he's giving them a way to wear it.

As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, the Buccaneers quarterback has helped develop a custom color known as "Brady Blue" which will be implemented in his soon-to-debut signature clothing brand Brady.

Pantone noted in its press releases that the shade "isn't the same blue" as his famous eyes or the color scheme of his former team, the New England Patriots. Instead, the "bold blue" is meant "to embolden the next generation to reach new heights" while exuding "strength and confidence, but that is true of some of the other stalwarts in the blue family in color theorists speech." Powerful stuff.

The 44-year-old's partnership with Pantone is the latest addition to a broad business portfolio. Just recently, Brady's apparel line signed numerous collegiate athletes to NIL deals in conjunction with its upcoming launch.