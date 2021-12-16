Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Tom Brady has already conquered the NFL world, and although one day he will, in fact, retire, he'll never stop pursuing something.
The savvy businessman (crypto!) and commercial star (footlong subs!) is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady (Brand, like Jordan Brand), which is set to launch in January.
Joining Brady with the launch of his new brand are nine athletes, including Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (son of coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders), Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. (It wouldn't be an NIL deal with Brady if it didn't involve a Michigan quarterback, right?)
Brady has long touted his TB12 method, which has included a line of TB12 products ranging from apparel to cookbooks and supplements. That's just part of his growing business empire, it seems, and he's looking to expand by paying some of his wealth forward to some athletes with very promising futures.
Could Brady's brand become the next Jordan? That's a steep hill to attempt to climb, but he'll certainly carve out some space and instant visibility in the collegiate landscape. Plus, the Michigan/Brady apparel will probably be fire.