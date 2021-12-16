Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Joining Brady with the launch of his new brand are nine athletes, including Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (son of coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders), Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. (It wouldn't be an NIL deal with Brady if it didn't involve a Michigan quarterback, right?)

Brady has long touted his TB12 method, which has included a line of TB12 products ranging from apparel to cookbooks and supplements. That's just part of his growing business empire, it seems, and he's looking to expand by paying some of his wealth forward to some athletes with very promising futures.