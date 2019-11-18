Around the NFL

Tom Brady: Our strength is defense and special teams

Published: Nov 18, 2019 at 05:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A subdued Tom Brady answered questions after a quality road win Sunday, and his demeanor might have set off some alarm bells for those familiar with the Patriots.

No reason to worry, of course, as New England is 9-1 and in firm control of its future. But Brady is rightfully despondent, at least mildly, because his side of the ball just isn't doing that well.

The good news: He's well aware of it, and isn't afraid to acknowledge the reality.

"The strength of our team is our defense and special teams," Brady said during his Monday appearance on The Greg Hill Show. "So on offense, we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities, understand where our strengths lie and try to play to them. Not giving short fields. Not turning the ball over. Try to take advantage when we get into the red area and score touchdowns. That's kind of where our offense is, and that's kind of where our team is."

The impact of New England's rushing attack has shrunk significantly in the last month, with the Patriots failing to reach 100 yards in each of their past four games. Sunday marked a low not seen since Week 4, with the entire New England offense finishing with fewer than 300 yards and under 20 points for the second time in 2019.

Brady is at the center of the offensive struggles, of course, but he had a historically bad first half Sunday. Brady finished the first two quarters with 14 incompletions, the most in any first half of his entire career. Brady was shut out of the end zone through the air, too, though some might say teammate Julian Edelman vultured his passing touchdown when the former Kent State quarterback fired a pass to Phillip Dorsett for a score.

Sunday was the latest in a string of tough outings for the 42-year-old, who has a 7-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last seven games. In that same stretch, his passer rating has fallen significantly, from 116.5 to 80.6, including a 65.6 mark against teams that entered with a winning record. In those games, Brady has a 1-2 TD-INT ratio and is barely exceeding 200 yards per game (217).

He's on pace for his lowest passer rating since 2013.

A big part of the offensive struggles is the changing faces in the receiving corps. The Patriots have bid adieu to Josh Gordon while welcoming Mohamed Sanu into the fold via trade and first-round rookie N'Keal Harry this week after he missed their first nine games due to injury. And as we all know, there's little time to get acclimated in Week 11, and even less when working with the detail-obsessed Brady.

This doom and gloom will likely be repurposed into a massive source of motivation for the Patriots, of course, but in reality it isn't that serious. New England's defense is still phenomenal, holding Philadelphia to 10 points Sunday and standing tall when the Eagles had a chance to score late. It was the ninth game in which the Patriots held an opponent to 14 or fewer points, a mark that is five games better than the next-closest team. The record in that category is 13, set by the 1986 Bears.

The Patriots are still on pace to change the record books. They just clinched a winning season for the 19th consecutive year. And they're 9-1 or better through 10 games for the fourth time since 1990. The last three times that happened, the Patriots lost in the AFC Championship Game (2015), lost in the Super Bowl (2007) and won the Super Bowl (2004).

So don't all board the life boats at once. Everything is fine. Just don't expect a ton of points out of these Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he's the fastest player in NFL

Devon Allen, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and two-time Olympic track star, had the utmost confidence when asked on Monday if he's the fastest player in the league.

news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

news

Will Najee Harris maintain workhorse role with Steelers?

Since his 2021 rookie season, Steelers running back Najee Harris leads the NFL with 579 carries and 694 touches, per NFL Research. Will Harris continue to be a workhorse for Pittsburgh in 2023?

news

Bills S Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch Monday as part of Yankees' HOPE Week Initiative

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helped kick off the Yankees' 14th annual HOPE Week by throwing out the first pitch at New York's Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Saints TE Foster Moreau announces he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin lymphoma

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau tweeted on Monday that he is in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma.

news

Vince Tobin, former Cardinals head coach, dies at 79

Vince Tobin, a former Cardinals head coach who led one of the franchise's most memorable playoff wins, died Monday morning, the team announced. He was 79.

news

Titans WR Kyle Philips looking to add muscle, leave behind injury-shortened 2022

Looking to rebound from an injury-shortened rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips is working on building both muscle and comfort within the Titans' offense with a goal of increased contributions in 2023.

news

History suggests Sean Payton can revitalize Russell Wilson, Broncos

In oh so many ways, the Denver Broncos' 2022 season was a calamity. Can Sean Payton revitalize Russell Wilson and the Broncos? History suggests Payton can.

news

Despite new coaching staff, Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. feels 'clear' heading into third season

Heading into his third NFL season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. says he feels "clear-minded" this offseason.

news

Chiefs WR Richie James on what he likes about newest opportunity with Kansas City: 'Everything'

New Chiefs wide receiver Richie James is excited about "everything" regarding his opportunity to contribute in Kansas City, where he believes head coach Andy Reid's smarts and a similar offense to the Giants will let him build on a breakout year.

news

Chargers' Kellen Moore on WR height advantage: 'We're going to be throwing in a different jet stream'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is excited to utilize quarterback Justin Herbert's decision making, as well as a group of tall pass catchers, to employ an aggressive offensive system in Los Angeles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More