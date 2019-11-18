Tom Brady: Our strength is defense and special teams

"The strength of our team is our defense and special teams," Brady said during his Monday appearance on The Greg Hill Show. "So on offense, we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities, understand where our strengths lie and try to play to them. Not giving short fields. Not turning the ball over. Try to take advantage when we get into the red area and score touchdowns. That's kind of where our offense is, and that's kind of where our team is."