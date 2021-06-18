Around the NFL

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Published: Jun 18, 2021 at 03:41 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tom Brady has previously stated that he's aiming to play until he's 45-years-old or even maybe a touch longer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless champion play until he's 50.

Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit, however. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that.

"50? That's a long time. Even for me, that's a long time," Brady told USA Today recently, via Jori Epstein. "I've always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I'll be 44, so next year I'll be 45. I got a two-year contract.

"I'm going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens, but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that's enough, then that would be enough."

Though Brady is 43 years old in real-world human years, he's somehow defied logic and looks and performs as though he's much younger -- like many of his teammates and opponents he's regularly outperforming.

When he and the Buccaneers kick off the 2021 campaign looking for a repeat Super Bowl season, Brady will play his age-44 season. On top of looking for his eighth Super Bowl championship and the Bucs' second in a row, his personal record collection is set to grow.

With Drew Brees having retired this offseason, Brady is now closing in on becoming the NFL's leader in career passing yards, as he needs 1,155 to pass Brees' 80,358 yards. He's already ahead of Brees and holds the top spot for career touchdown passes at 581, but can not only build upon that mark and its margin, but become the first to hit 600 TD passes after becoming the second to reach 80,000 passing yards.

Brady can also become just the fourth quarterback in league chronicle to defeat all 32 teams if he's able to lead the Bucs to a victory in Week 4 against the Patriots in what is poised to be the most anticipated regular-season game of the year.

So, there's plenty to look ahead to for the 2021 season -- and the 2022 campaign. As for a possible 2023 run and an age-46 season?

"I'll just have to evaluate all that when it comes," Brady said. "It's a physical sport; anything could happen. So I'm going to go out there this year and give everything I've got like I've done every other year, and then take it from there."

Related Content

news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW