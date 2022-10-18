Around the NFL

Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 08:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

At one point during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss in Pittsburgh, Tom Brady was caught by cameras lashing out at his offensive line.

During the latest Let's Go! Podcast on SiriusXM, Jim Gray asked Brady about verbally imploring his teammates.

"I don't know if it's motivation, but I do think that it's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns," Brady said. "So, that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments, but now it's kind of for the world to see. So that's just the way it is."

Brady's frustration with the Bucs' offensive struggles has boiled over this season. But TB12 said his teammates know any tongue-lashing comes from the right place.

"It's all good. You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate 'em and try to get us to a higher level," he said. "It's nothing that I don't say, you know, if I don't feel like we're living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we're capable of then that's my job. I'm a quarterback? I'm not expecting the right tackle to do it. I'm not expecting the running back to do it. I'm not expecting the receiver to do it. I'm expecting myself to do it. I'm the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That's what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there's a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it's, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that's ultimately what you're trying to do."

Too often, there have been more F-bombs than TDs for Tampa through six weeks.

The Bucs offense has been held to 21 or fewer points in five of six games in 2022, tied for most such games with the Colts, Steelers, Dolphins and Broncos. In the previous two seasons with Brady under center, Tampa was held below 21 points five total times (two in 2020 and three in 2021).

TB12 has had five games with one or fewer TD passes in 2022 after having five such games all of last season.

If the struggles continue with games against the Panthers, Ravens, Rams and Seahawks on tap, Brady will likely have more F-bombs to drop.

