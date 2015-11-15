Tom Brady, New England Patriots pass another test vs. Giants

The other guy was practically in the same mood, too. Tom Brady was terse and irritated afterward. Perhaps that is a reflection of the fact that he got hit often and threw what was nearly a back-breaking interception at the goal line and must know the Patriots probably can't keep going like this, with critical players getting injured and attrition starting to take its toll. The drop-off after Julian Edelmanhurt his foot was glaring. When Edelman was on the field early in the game, the Patriots converted five of six third-down chances. Then he went out, and they finished the first half converting only one of four on third down. Still, the Patriots are winning when their best wide receiver is out of the game, when their top running back is out for the season, when their offensive line is a weekly jigsaw puzzle that leaves Brady vulnerable, when they are locking down one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers despite having a suspect secondary.