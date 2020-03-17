Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots: Truly the end of an era

Brady's decision is the biggest domino to fall in an offseason that will be dominated by an unprecedented quarterbacking musical chairs stretching from one side of the country (Los Angeles Chargers) to the other (New England Patriots). Even as he approaches retirement, Brady's decision is still the most significant, with the likelihood that it will alter the landscape in at least two divisions, much as Manning's departure from Indianapolis swung the fortunes of the AFC South and the AFC West. For the first time in two decades, it will no longer be safe to simply pencil in the Patriots as the AFC East champions, although the new intrigue will be how Belichick will reshape the Patriots without Brady, an opportunity he is believed to have been contemplating since Garoppolo was on the bench behind Brady.