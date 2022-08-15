Around the NFL

Tom Brady, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers among 100 players in inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class

Published: Aug 15, 2022 at 07:41 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

From Hugh McElhenny at Washington to John Elway at Granada Hills, Tom Brady at Junipero Serra and many more, California has been a hotbed for high school football for more than a century.

There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers and many of them were recognized Monday when the 100-player inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame was announced at the Rose Bowl by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

The aforementioned McElhenny, Elway, current San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (Torrey Pines), Marcus Allen (Lincoln), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower) and Anthony Munoz (Chaffey) were among the 29 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the list, according to NFL Research.

That number will undoubtedly climb with Brady and Aaron Rodgers (Pleasant Valley) in the distinguished class.

Current Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (Seaside) is also in the class, as is legendary Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who was a multisport start at John Muir High in Pasadena.

Two NFL Network analysts also made the cut: Willie McGinest and Maurice Jones-Drew. McGinest is one of six Long Beach Poly products on the list as the Jackrabbits have a long history of producing NFL talent. Jones-Drew, who starred at Northern California powerhouse Concord De La Salle, is one of three Lancers to be recognized.

Jones-Drew is joined by his high school coach, Bob Ladouceur, who is accompanied by California coaching luminaries such as Mike Herrington, Bob Redell, Kevin Rooney and Harry Welch, among others, in a 13-coach group.

The class of 100 players is emblematic of the Rose Bowl Stadium's 100th year. In the future, classes will be enshrined every other year and of a smaller size. The first class was selected by a 26-member committee that included members of the media and administrators from California.

The California High School Football Hall of Fame will be located at the Rose Bowl and is set to open in late-November, with an induction ceremony for the inaugural class set for the spring of 2023.

A full list of the class members is below:

California High School Football Hall of Fame inaugural class of players

Table inside Article
Player (High School)Player (High School)Player (High School)lumn 3Player (High School)olumn 4
Frankie Albert (Glendale)Marcus Allen (Lincoln)Jon Arnett (Manual Arts)Matt Barkley (Mater Dei)
Steve Bartkowski (Buchser)Dick Bass (Vallejo)Gary Beban (Sequoia)Hal Bedsole (Reseda)
Ricky Bell (Fremont)Tom Brady (Serra)John Brodie (Oakland Tech)Tedy Bruschi (Roseville)
Reggie Bush (Helix)Mark Carrier (Long Beach Poly)Chris Claiborne (J.W. North)Randy Cross (Crespi)
Randall Cunningham (Santa Barbara)Sam Cunningham (Santa Barbara)Anthony Davis (San Fernando)Glenn Davis (Bonita)
Jack Del Rio (Hayward)Morley Drury (Long Beach Poly)Henry Ellard (Hoover)John Elway (Granada Hills)
Nello “Flash” Falaschi (Bellarmine)Tom Fears (Manual Arts)Vince Ferragamo (Banning)Kai Forbath (Notre Dame)
DeShaun Foster (Tustin)Dan Fouts (St. Ignatius)Mike Garrett (Roosevelt)Toby Gerhart (Norco)
Frank Gifford (Bakersfield)Tony Gonzalez (Huntington Beach)Pat Haden (Bishop Amat)Michael Haynes (John Marshall)
John Huarte (Mater Dei)DeSean Jackson (Long Beach Poly)Jimmy Johnson (Kingsburg)John Henry Johnson (Pittsburg)
Maurice Jones‐Drew (De La Salle)Napoleon Kaufman (Lompoc)Lincoln Kennedy (Morse)Billy Kilmer (Citrus)
Eddie LaBaron (Oakdale)Matt Leinart (Mater Dei)Marcedes Lewis (Long Beach Poly)James Lofton (Washington)
Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower)John Lynch (Torrey Pines)Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Tech)Gino Marchetti (Antioch)
Ollie Matson (Washington)Bruce Matthews (Arcadia)Bill McColl (Hoover)Tim McDonald (Edison)
Hugh McElhenny (Washington)Willie McGinest (Long Beach Poly)John McKay Jr. (Bishop Amat)Mike McKeever (Mount Carmel)
Freeman McNeil (Banning)Ron Mix (Hawthorne)Warren Moon (Hamilton)Don Mosebar (Mt. Whitney)
Harold “Brick” Muller (Oakland Tech)Anthony Munoz (Chaffey)Ernie Nevers (Santa Rosa)Ken O’Brien (Jesuit)
Carson Palmer (Santa Margarita)Joe Perry (Jordan)Jim Plunkett (James Lick)Les Richter (Fresno)
Ron Rivera (Seaside)Jackie Robinson (John Muir)Jerry Robinson (Cardinal Newman)Aaron Rodgers (Pleasant Valley)
Rashaan Salaam (La Jolla Country Day)John Sciarra (Bishop Amat)Junior Seau (Oceanside)Richard Sherman (Dominguez)
Jeff Siemon (Bakersfield)Alex Smith (Helix)Dennis Smith (Santa Monica)Bob St. Clair (Poly)
Lynn Swann (Serra)Amani Toomer (De La Salle)Gino Torretta (Pinole Valley)Norm Van Brocklin (Acalanes)
Gene Washington (Long Beach Poly)Kenny Washington (Lincoln)Bob Waterfield (Van Nuys)Charles White (San Fernando)
Russell White (Crespi)Ricky Williams (Patrick Henry)D.J. Williams (De La Salle)Roy Williams (James Logan)
Ron Yary (Bellflower)Charles Young (Edison)Luis Zendejas (Don Lugo)Gary Zimmerman (Walnut

California High School Football Hall of Fame inaugural class of coaches

Table inside Article
Coach (High School)
Bob Ladouceur (De La Salle)
Marijon Ancich (St. Paul)
Kevin Rooney (Notre Dame)
Gene Vollnogle (Banning, Carson)
Bob Johnson (Mission Viejo, El Toro)
Herb Meyer (El Camino)
John Barnes (Los Alamitos)
Dwight “Goldie” Griffin (Bakersfield)
Harry Welch (Canyon, St. Margaret’s, Santa Margarita)
Dick Bruich (Fontana)
Bill Redell (Crespi, St. Francis, Oaks Christian)
Lou Farrar (Charter Oak)
Mike Herrington (Hart, Bellflower)

Related Content

news

Reunion in Tampa: Buccaneers signing veteran edge rusher Carl Nassib

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing edge rusher Carl Nassib, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

The Eagles have traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list

Ravens CB Marcus Peters returned to practice less than one year removed from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season before it began.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

The Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert to help fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Monday.

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was 'great' in and out of the pocket in preseason opener

Jalen Hurts had an excellent start to the preseason on Friday night. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts' play when talking to reporters over the weekend.

news

Texans' Lovie Smith: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce 'definitely caught my eye'

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was the standout from Week 1 of the preseason, and he could be on track to push Marlon Mack for starting reps after catching head coach Lovie Smith's eye.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh has 'all the faith in the world' in Joe Flacco if vet needs to start season

As the New York Jets await word on how long Zach Wilson will be out following his scheduled knee surgery, coach Robert Saleh is comfortable with veteran Joe Flacco taking the starting reins.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was pleased with how competing QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock performed in Seattle's preseason game.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Two and a half weeks following his appendectomy, Bengals QB Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW