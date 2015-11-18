Around the NFL

Tom Brady isn't interested in Deflategate queries

Published: Nov 18, 2015 at 09:44 AM

When GQ booked Tom Brady for an hour-long, one-on-one sitdown last month, the venerable men's magazine and its correspondent, Chuck Klosterman, had hoped the result would be an intimate look at the NFL's biggest star.

That sitdown eventually became a 45-minute phone conversation that reached a sudden dead end when Klosterman attempted to converse with Brady about the Patriots' AFC Championship Game ball-deflation scandal, better known to the free world as Deflategate.

Sample interaction:

CK:But what you're suggesting is that the reality of this is subjective. It's not. Either you were "generally aware" of (ball deflation) or you weren't.

TB: I understand what you're trying to get at. I think that my point is: I'm not adding any more to this debate. I've already said a lot about this --

CK:Tom, you haven't. I wouldn't be asking these questions if you had. There's still a lack of clarity on this.

TB: Chuck, go read the transcript from a five-hour appeal hearing. It's still ongoing.

CK:I realize it's still ongoing. But what is your concern? That by answering this question it will somehow --

TB: I've already answered all those questions. I don't want to keep revisiting what's happened over the last eight months. Whether it's you, whether it's my parents, whether it's anybody else. If that's what you want to talk about, then it's going to be a very short interview.

The interview ends shortly thereafter.

Brady is famously guarded, so perhaps it shouldn't be surprising he didn't want to go down a Deflategate rabbit hole. For what it's worth, Klosterman finds Brady's guardedness to be unnecessary and suspicious. We suggest you read the entire profile, which doesn't pierce the TB12 force field, but does offer up some intelligent discourse both on Brady and what the Patriots represent to the modern NFL.

In related news, the GQ profile yielded a predictably random Brady pictorial.

Here's Tom Brady shielding himself from overcast skies, zero precipitation ... and perhaps* the NFL's over-reaching arm of justice*.

Here's Tom Brady thinking about a) The stellar nature of his existence or b) Why GQ profile writers can't just get off it already.

Here's Tom Brady becoming the first non-feline to fall asleep on a windowsill.

Here's Tom Brady wearing a designer suit jacket with matching sweatpants and, almost impossibly, pulling it off with complete ease. This guy.

Credit: GQ / Inez & Vinnodh

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Zach Wilson after three-INT showing in Jets' loss: 'I need to be better'

Zach Wilson took over the starting reins for Gang Green on Sunday and threw three interceptions while getting sacked thrice in a 30-10 defeat to the host Dallas Cowboys. Still, Wilson and his head coach found positives in his performance, which was hardly the only factor in the Jets' lopsided loss.
news

Brandon Staley: 'Convenient storyline' to say Chargers' 0-2 start linked to playoff loss to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers lost another heartbreaker, this time falling in OT to the Titans. Brandon Staley bristled at the notion his team's loss to the Jaguars in the playoffs has anything to do with this year's 0-2 start.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ aggravated a calf injury he suffered in training camp during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers concussion in first half vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's 31-20 win over the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion in the first half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) active vs. Colts

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Aaron Jones, Christian Watson inactive for Packers-Falcons

The Packers will be without two of their most electric skill players against the Falcons on Sunday. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ are both officially inactive with hamstring injuries.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) active vs. Jaguars

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is officially active for today's game against the Jaguars despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
news

Falcons RBs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier to continue splitting carries in backfield

Atlanta plans to continue splitting carries at running back between standout rookie ﻿Bijan Robinson﻿ and second-year ball-carrier ﻿Tyler Allgeier﻿, including Sunday against the Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) active vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is officially active against the Bengals and is set to make his 2023 season debut. 