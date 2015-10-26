Tom Brady is Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 04:58 PM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors for his Week 7 performance against the New York Jets. Brady threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to lead the Patriots to a 30-23 victory. Brady earned 35 percent of the votes to finish ahead of Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (30), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (18), New York Giants receiver Dwyane Harris (10) and Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson (6).

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bortles threw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Allen Hurns with just over two minutes remaining as the Jaguars rallied for a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola for the go-ahead score. The Brady-to-Amendola touchdown capped an 80-yard drive after the Jets had gone ahead 20-16.

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Cousins threw three second-half touchdown passes, including the winning throw to Jordan Reed with 24 seconds remaining, to lead the Redskins to the largest comeback in team history in a 31-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Redskins trailed by as much as 24 points in the second quarter before Cousins guided the come-from-behind win.

Dwayne Harris, New York Giants

After the Dallas Cowboys tied up the score at 20-20 in the fourth quarter, Harris took the ensuing kickoff and ran 100 yards for the winning touchdown. Harris played the previous four seasons for the Cowboys.

Tony Jefferson, Arizona Cardinals

Jefferson thwarted the Baltimore Ravens' last chance to even up the score by intercepting a pass by quarterback Joe Flacco in the back of the end zone in the final seconds to preserve a 26-18 win. The late-game defensive stand helped the Cardinals improve to 5-2 and maintain their lead in the NFC West.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

