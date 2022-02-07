Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

Tom Brady's legendary career included some dramatic twists and turns leading to seven Super Bowl championships.

The first of those Lombardi Trophies came following the New England Patriots' infamous "Tuck Rule Game" victory over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in Brady's first full season as the starting quarterback.

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said, via NBC Sports Boston. "I'm not the starter if we lose that game."

In Brady's first playoff game, the tuck rule turned an apparent game-ending fumble into an incomplete pass. The Patriots kept possession of the ball, leading to the game-tying field goal. New England would go on to beat the Raiders in overtime.

Brady famously took over for Bledsoe two games into the 2001 season, spearheading the Pats to the postseason and eventually leading New England's game-winning Super Bowl drive in the upset win over the St. Louis Rams.

While it's possible that Bill Belichick could have gone back to Bledsoe in 2002 instead of trading the veteran to Buffalo, it was clear from the Pats' run that season that Brady was the future. Given everything we know about TB12's drive and tenacity, which propelled him to become the greatest quarterback of all time, even revisionist history likely doesn't stall his Hall of Fame career.