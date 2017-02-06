Tom Brady: I think James White deserves game MVP

"That particular role in our offense -- in the Kevin Faulk mold, in the Danny Woodhead mold, in the Shane Vereen mold. Ultimately what Dion and James have done has been incredible for our offense because they're tough matchups and not only can they run and not only can they catch but they pass protect too. There's a lot of toughness and they're so well coached by Ivan Fears who is a great coach for our team and gets those guys so ready every week. It's just a great performance by him when we needed it the most on the biggest stage and he really came through for us."