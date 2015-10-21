Tom Brady hopes to play 'maybe 10 more years'

Well, that's not true. The inexorable march of time, the prison into which all humankind is born, will one day win out. But in the present, Brady is healthy and thriving with no intention of lowering his profile as the perfect quarterback machine.
Brady, 38, is playing some of his best football ever in his 16th season. He's said in the past that he wants to play into his 40s, though he backtracked on the topic last month. He also said he would vote for Donald Trump before walking that back. Brady can be a slippery quote when talking to strangers with digital recorders.
"It's not always up to me; that's what my goals are," he added. "That's just what I'm hoping. It'll take a lot to achieve that. Obviously, a team has to want you. I love playing this sport. I love making the commitment to my teammates and my coaches, and hopefully I can go for a long time."