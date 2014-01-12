Tom Brady holds on kicks for first time since college

Tom Brady has passed for fewer than 200 yards in three consecutive games, but the Patriots star quarterback found another way to help in New England's 43-22 divisional round playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.
With punter Ryan Allen lost to a shoulder injury, Brady stepped in to serve as the holder on a pair of Stephen Gostkowski extra points.
GMC Never Say Never Moment
"Yeah, it's been a while since I've done that, so, I was just happy to help the team," Brady quipped after the game. "Maybe I'll try to renegotiate my contract or something, doing more work or something."
To be clear, Brady hasn't done this in a really long time.
"I think (the last time I held) was when I played in the Orange Bowl 14 or 15 years ago (with Michigan)," Brady said. "I don't even do it in practice. They said, 'Get in there and do it,' and I said, 'What do I say?' But we figured it out."
Gostkowski, who was forced to take over punting duties, told reporters that Bill Belichick has, indeed, recruited Brady to hold for kicks during practice, "but it's not something you work on every week."
In a pinch, Brady managed to avoid drumming up memories of Tony Romo's darkest day, but we imagine New England will prowl for a punter if Allen's Sunday MRI comes back with troubling results.