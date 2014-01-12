Tom Brady holds on kicks for first time since college

Published: Jan 12, 2014 at 02:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady has passed for fewer than 200 yards in three consecutive games, but the Patriots star quarterback found another way to help in New England's 43-22 divisional round playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

With punter Ryan Allen lost to a shoulder injury, Brady stepped in to serve as the holder on a pair of Stephen Gostkowski extra points.

GMC Never Say Never Moment

Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 24-point halftime deficit against the Broncos to prevail in Week 12. Was it the best moment of 2013?

VOTE NOW

"Yeah, it's been a while since I've done that, so, I was just happy to help the team," Brady quipped after the game. "Maybe I'll try to renegotiate my contract or something, doing more work or something."

To be clear, Brady hasn't done this in a really long time.

"I think (the last time I held) was when I played in the Orange Bowl 14 or 15 years ago (with Michigan)," Brady said. "I don't even do it in practice. They said, 'Get in there and do it,' and I said, 'What do I say?' But we figured it out."

Gostkowski, who was forced to take over punting duties, told reporters that Bill Belichick has, indeed, recruited Brady to hold for kicks during practice, "but it's not something you work on every week."

In a pinch, Brady managed to avoid drumming up memories of Tony Romo's darkest day, but we imagine New England will prowl for a punter if Allen's Sunday MRI comes back with troubling results.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 2021 NFL season off to a fiery start

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense left no doubt about their capabilities in a thrilling season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, Judy Battista writes.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Steve Jordan's Multi-Generational NFL Family

Vikings Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to compare and contrast his days playing in the NFL now when his son, Cameron Jordan, is playing for the New Orleans Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW