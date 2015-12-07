Tom Brady gadget play reception an ode to Dad Speed

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but no one's going to argue he's the greatest athlete to put on pads.
Brady is slow. Like, Dan Marino in the late-90s slow. The Patriots quarterback has prolonged his career and sustained an MVP-level of play with a combination of hard work, progressive training methods and luck. But he will never be fast.
That's Dad Speed right there. But just as a reminder, Tom Brady always had Dad Speed, even before he was a dad utilizing seasonal cosplay to terrify his children:
There's something comforting in knowing that Tom Brady, like the rest of us, is a man with limitations.