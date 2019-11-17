Tom Brady frustrated with Patriots' offense after win over Eagles

So apparently the relative ebullience of Belichick -- who called to Brady from the hallway as Brady was about to enter the locker room, stopping him for an embrace and a "good win, man" -- did not rub off on the quarterback. Brady's frustration with the execution -- and perhaps with the lack of top-level weapons -- has leaked out in bits and pieces throughout the season. But the Patriots are rapidly approaching the point in the season when they typically round into form, and for the offense, at least, it is a concern that they are struggling well into November. Especially because the Pats are entering what, on paper, appears to be the gauntlet of their schedule. They lost by 17 points to the Ravens, prevailed over the equally punchless Eagles and now have the Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs ahead of them. Brady threw 14 incompletions in the first half against the Eagles and, while he threw seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the first three games of the season, he has had just seven touchdowns and five interceptions in the last seven, including no touchdown passes Sunday. Here is a startling statistic: Brady was 26 of 47 -- a 55 percent completion rate -- for 216 yards.