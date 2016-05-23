Tom Brady files petition for suspension case rehearing

If the court chooses not to rehear the case, Brady could then petition the U.S. Supreme Court and ask for a stay of the second circuit decision. If the second circuit doesn't grant a stay, Brady's lawyers can ask for a stay of the decision from the Supreme Court, which would be decided by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. If Ginsberg granted a stay or the court decided to hear the case, Brady almost certainly would be eligible to play the entire 2016 season due the Supreme Court's schedule.