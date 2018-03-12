Tom Brady: Family will play role in retirement decision

"When [Gisele and I] met, I was 29, 30 years old, and I thought 'Man, if I could get to 40, it would be amazing.' It would be a great career -- 18 years in the NFL, learned a lot, and it's been such a great love for me," Brady said. "I love the sport, I love the competition, I love my teammates, I love working with people that I love to work with. So that part is really hard to give up, especially when I feel like I can do it, and I look around the league and see these other quarterbacks and thinking, 'Man, I can do what they do.' I want to continue to do it the best I can because it brings a lot of joy to my life."