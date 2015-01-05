Around the NFL

Tom Brady: Can't bring guys out of retirement for this

Published: Jan 05, 2015 at 03:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Tom Brady doesn't want to hear about the Ravens' success in New England in the playoffs. The way he sees it, those Ravens squads have nothing to do with the team suiting up this week in Foxborough.

"Everything's different at this point," Brady said Monday, per WEEI.com. "We can never change anything that's happened in the past, nor can they. You can't bring players out of retirement, they can't either. It's the guys we've got versus the guys they've got, which that's an entirely new team that we have and an entirely new team that they have."

Brady is right that Ed Reed and Ray Lewis are not walking through that door. But this Ravens defense has been much better on balance than the group that won the Super Bowl after the 2012 season. Baltimore's defensive line is among the best run-stopping groups in the league, and they have a great pass-rushing duo in Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil. (Suggs was not himself coming off injury in 2012.)

The weakness is certainly in the secondary, and no one is better at picking out the right matchups before the snap than Brady. Baltimore's secret weapon against the Patriots in recent years has been defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The former Patriots' defensive coordinator shares a trait with Bill Belichick: He can cover up defensive mistakes. He also knows what bothers Tom Brady.

Pees' contract ran out in New England and was allowed to leave, which is as close as Belichick has come to firing a defensive coordinator as Patriots coach. If the Ravens win in Foxborough again, Pees could go down as the most successful branch to fall off the Belichick coaching tree.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Divisional Round and ranks the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another.

Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
news

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line. Tom Pelissero reports that Pittsburgh has released six-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿David DeCastro﻿ on Thursday.
news

NFL approves alternate helmets beginning in 2022

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Kareem Hunt wants Browns to pay 'freak of nature' Nick Chubb

As one-half of arguably the NFL's best RB tandem, Kareem Hunt has seen firsthand how important Nick Chubb is to the Browns. On Thursday, Hunt urged the organization to handle his teammate's contract situation ASAP.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin to compete in long jump at U.S. Olympic Trials

After making the Olympic team in 2012 and missing out in 2016, Bears WR Marquise Goodwin﻿ will attempt to make the cut again this weekend.
news

Sheldon Rankins: Jets 'ready to compete and really take this league by storm'

Entering his first season with the Jets, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins believes the team is built for success much sooner than most may think.
news

Steelers to host 2021 training camp in Pittsburgh, set to return to Latrobe in 2022

For over 50 year, the Steelers traveled to Saint Vincent College for training camp. For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 protocols have altered the club's plans.
news

Browns DC on Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'It felt like we got two first-rounders'

The Browns used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select CB Greg Newsome 26th overall and traded up to 52nd overall to LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. DC Joe Woods believes the team snagged two difference-makers.
news

Tom Brady: Motivation at this stage is 'more about proving it to yourself'

As he heads towards his 44th birthday, Bucs QB Tom Brady joined The Late Late Show with James Corden and said his motivation for continuing to grind forward is more internal than external at this point.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW