Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematch

Featuring two of the best and most popular quarterbacks in the game, the Chiefs-Buccaneers showdown is also a rematch of Super Bowl LV. It will be the first time the teams have squared off since the Bucs bested the Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021, and the game will also be a historic encounter as it will stand as the first Super Bowl rematch played in the same venue of that Super Bowl, as Tampa Bay became the first team to play in (and win) the big game on its homefield.