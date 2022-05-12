Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematch

One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2022 NFL season will take place in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Raymond James Stadium.
Featuring two of the best and most popular quarterbacks in the game, the Chiefs-Buccaneers showdown is also a rematch of Super Bowl LV. It will be the first time the teams have squared off since the Bucs bested the Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021, and the game will also be a historic encounter as it will stand as the first Super Bowl rematch played in the same venue of that Super Bowl, as Tampa Bay became the first team to play in (and win) the big game on its homefield.
The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL.com.
- Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Fla.
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2
- How to watch: NBC
Both teams won division titles in 2021, but were unable to return to the Super Bowl. They'll come back in 2022 with renewed aspirations of once again hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Brady has unretired to get another shot at his eighth Super Bowl title and Mahomes will lead a revamped Chiefs offense as he looks for his second-career championship. In head-to-head meetings, Brady (dating back to his days with the New England Patriots) owns a 3-2 advantage over Mahomes. But there is more to these perennial Super Bowl contenders than just their all-star QBs. The Chiefs boast perhaps the league's best tight end in Travis Kelce, new receiving talent in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster and two rookie first-rounders in cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis. Tampa Bay will counter with a cavalcade of talent that includes Pro Bowlers Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen, Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. Week 4's Sunday nighter is one to circle on the calendar.