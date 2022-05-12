Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Buccaneers host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 4 Super Bowl rematch

Published: May 12, 2022 at 08:33 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2022 NFL season will take place in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Raymond James Stadium.

Featuring two of the best and most popular quarterbacks in the game, the Chiefs-Buccaneers showdown is also a rematch of Super Bowl LV. It will be the first time the teams have squared off since the Bucs bested the Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021, and the game will also be a historic encounter as it will stand as the first Super Bowl rematch played in the same venue of that Super Bowl, as Tampa Bay became the first team to play in (and win) the big game on its homefield.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL.com.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Fla.
  • When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2
  • How to watch: NBC


Both teams won division titles in 2021, but were unable to return to the Super Bowl. They'll come back in 2022 with renewed aspirations of once again hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Brady has unretired to get another shot at his eighth Super Bowl title and Mahomes will lead a revamped Chiefs offense as he looks for his second-career championship. In head-to-head meetings, Brady (dating back to his days with the New England Patriots) owns a 3-2 advantage over Mahomes. But there is more to these perennial Super Bowl contenders than just their all-star QBs. The Chiefs boast perhaps the league's best tight end in Travis Kelce, new receiving talent in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster and two rookie first-rounders in cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis. Tampa Bay will counter with a cavalcade of talent that includes Pro Bowlers Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen, Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. Week 4's Sunday nighter is one to circle on the calendar.


Related Content

news

Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Jarrett Stidham and his 48 career pass attempts are headed west. The Patriots are trading Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

news

Jaguars signing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker to $37.4M rookie contract

Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a rookie contract worth $37.4 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport report, per sources.

news

Steelers bringing in Andy Weidl for second general manager interview

Pittsburgh is bringing in Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl for a second GM interview. Weidl is the fourth candidate to get another look, along with Ryan Cowden, John Spytek and Doug Whaley.

news

K.J. Hamler 'ahead of schedule' in recovery from ACL tear, ready to play Lockett-like role for Russell Wilson

Broncos receiver K.J. Hamler expects to be back to normal this year after missing most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. Hamler is looking to make a good first impression with his new QB, Russell Wilson, too.

news

John Elway on new Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'He's kind of the piece we needed'

Along with a resume that includes a Super Bowl win and nine Pro Bowl appearances, QB Russell Wilson brought with him mile-high expectations for the Broncos to put together a postseason run after six straight seasons of falling short of the playoffs.

news

Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson ready for the grind: 'There's no pretty boy work in the trenches'

Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson is ready to grind it out in the trenches and ready to bring the wood. "My mindset is violence," Johnson said. "There's no pretty work in the trenches."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 11

The Bears have added another quarterback with starting experience to their roster. Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source.

news

Veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes signs with Texans

It took a couple of months, but Jerry Hughes finally found his next NFL home. The veteran edge rusher signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

news

Carl Lawson: Jets' defensive line 'a breeding ground for absolute monsters'

The Jets' defense sorely missed Carl Lawson last year. Now healthy, Lawson expected to be ready for training camp and is excited for the potential of New York's pass rushers.

news

Buccaneers WRs coach confident in strength of receiving depth: 'Competition across the board'

Mike Evans is back in Tampa Bay , as is Chris Godwin, but the rest of the Buccaneer' receiving group has to sort itself out. That process begins with spring workouts and figures to include some interesting competitors.

news

Andy Reid on Ryan Tannehill's 'mentor' comments: Alex Smith was 'greatest thing' for Patrick Mahomes

Ryan Tannehill said last week that it's not his job to mentor rookie QB Malik Willis in Tennessee. The comments reverberated around the league, including in Kansas City, where Andy Reid reflected on Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes' realtionship.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW