Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

Published: Jul 11, 2021 at 12:45 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.

For his incredible efforts throughout the 2021 campaign, the 43-year-old Brady took home the award for both the "Best Athlete, Men's Sports" and "NFL Player of the Year".

Playing in his 21st professional season, the future Hall of Famer compiled 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions en route to leading Tampa to a Super Bowl LV victory -- its second championship in franchise history -- and winning his seventh ring.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were named the "Best Team" in sports, winning over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Storm, to name a few.

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named this year's recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year award for his efforts in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in his native country Montreal, Quebec.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins were awarded "Best Play" honors for their miraculous "Hail Murray" game-winning touchdown in Week 10 against the Bills.

And, last but certainly not least, Eagles newcomer DeVonta Smith was named the Best Male College Athlete for his remarkable play during his final season at Alabama. Smith parlayed his exceptional 1,856-yard, 23-touchdown senior season into becoming Philadelphia's first-round pick in April.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

With training camp coming into view, Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is in rearview and he's setting his focus on the same lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW