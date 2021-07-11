Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.

For his incredible efforts throughout the 2021 campaign, the 43-year-old Brady took home the award for both the "Best Athlete, Men's Sports" and "NFL Player of the Year".

Playing in his 21st professional season, the future Hall of Famer compiled 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions en route to leading Tampa to a Super Bowl LV victory -- its second championship in franchise history -- and winning his seventh ring.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were named the "Best Team" in sports, winning over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Storm, to name a few.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins were awarded "Best Play" honors for their miraculous "Hail Murray" game-winning touchdown in Week 10 against the Bills.