Tom Brady breaks Montana's career Super Bowl TD record

Playing in his QB-record sixth Super Bowl, the Patriots signal-caller broke Joe Montana's career-record for passing touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Brady finished the game with 13 after two fourth-quarter touchdown passes; Montana finished his career with 11. Brady also set a record for completions in a Super Bowl with 37. Brady previously held the record with 32 in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Panthers, tied with Drew Brees for the Saints against the Colts.
Brady completed passing scores to four different receivers in Sunday's Super Bowl contest against the Seahawks: Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Brandon LaFell.
The record-breaking score was thrown to Amendola in the fourth quarter, cutting the Seahawks' lead to 24-21. The Patriots went on to win the game 28-24, netting Tom Brady his fourth Super Bowl title.