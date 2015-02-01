Tom Brady breaks Montana's career Super Bowl TD record

Playing in his QB-record sixth Super Bowl, the Patriots signal-caller broke Joe Montana's career-record for passing touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Brady finished the game with 13 after two fourth-quarter touchdown passes; Montana finished his career with 11. Brady also set a record for completions in a Super Bowl with 37. Brady previously held the record with 32 in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Panthers, tied with Drew Brees for the Saints against the Colts.